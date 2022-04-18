Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s current price.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

