ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

