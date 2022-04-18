ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.26 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

