Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OPWEF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.