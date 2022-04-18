Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 771,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.