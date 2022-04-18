OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th

OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 25th. OPY Acquisition Corp. I had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHAAU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,742,000.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

