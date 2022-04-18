Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 374,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

