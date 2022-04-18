Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Orbit International stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

