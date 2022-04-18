ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,082. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

