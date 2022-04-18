Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 198,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

