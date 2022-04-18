Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 27.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

