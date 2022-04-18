Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.80.

OR traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 224,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,228. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.61.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

