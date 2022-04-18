Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTIS stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

