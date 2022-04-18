Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 876,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

