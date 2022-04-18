Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $329.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $265.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

