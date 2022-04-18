P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PIII stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

