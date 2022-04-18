Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $158.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.