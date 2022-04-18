Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Packaging Co. of America has set its Q1 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKG opened at $163.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $164.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

