PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $56.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

