Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLFRY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Palfinger from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

PLFRY stock remained flat at $$30.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Palfinger has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.5891 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

