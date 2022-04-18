Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to post sales of $192.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.41 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $124.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $787.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $857.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $853.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PANL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

