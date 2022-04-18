Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.