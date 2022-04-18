Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $273.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

