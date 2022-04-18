Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Les B. Korsh Sells 6,000 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,086. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

