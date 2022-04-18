PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $155.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.53.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

