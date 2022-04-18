PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

NYSE:PBF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

