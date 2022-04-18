PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE:PBF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

