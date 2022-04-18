PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $142,155.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,165,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,255,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
CNXN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $52.70. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,792. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.64.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PC Connection by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
