PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCCWY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807. PCCW has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

