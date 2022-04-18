Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $580.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

