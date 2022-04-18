Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

PSO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

