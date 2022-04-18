Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,690,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 39,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 253,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.