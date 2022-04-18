Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

PTON opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

