Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

PAG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,924. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.