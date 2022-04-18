Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

PNR stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

