Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $155.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.