Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 613,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
