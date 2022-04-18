Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 613,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

