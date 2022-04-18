Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,916,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,822,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.
PEYUF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.