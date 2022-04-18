Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,916,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,822,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

