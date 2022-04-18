PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Sells $722,400,000.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pg&E Fire Victim Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. 7,510,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,694,016. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

