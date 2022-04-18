Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.52 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $29.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $31.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

