Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.96 million. Phreesia posted sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.24 million, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $354.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

