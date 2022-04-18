PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 261,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 981,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.81.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

