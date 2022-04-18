PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.