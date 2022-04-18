Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 24,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 239,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,952. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.32.
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. CLSA reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
