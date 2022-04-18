Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 24,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 239,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,952. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. CLSA reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.