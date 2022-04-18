Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$41,395.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,405,454.25.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

Shares of PNE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.69. 461,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$573.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

