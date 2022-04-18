Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 123,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
