Piper Sandler Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,260.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $985.00 on Monday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $926.77 and a 200-day moving average of $976.96.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.