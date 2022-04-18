Piper Sandler Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Underweight

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

