Piper Sandler Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $112.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 83.94.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 50.26. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)
Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.
