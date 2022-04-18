Piper Sandler Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.
Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.
In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
