Piper Sandler Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.